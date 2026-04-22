Biogen (BIIB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $2.2468 billion for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $202.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $185.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.62.

Key Headlines Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded BIIB to Overweight and lifted its price target to $250, citing renewed confidence in Biogen’s growth runway (notably Alzheimer’s franchise momentum and pipeline optionality). Wells Fargo Upgrade

Wells Fargo upgraded BIIB to Overweight and lifted its price target to $250, citing renewed confidence in Biogen’s growth runway (notably Alzheimer’s franchise momentum and pipeline optionality). Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded BIIB to Buy with a $225 target, arguing Biogen’s late‑stage pipeline, the recent Apellis acquisition background, and a valuation gap support 25–50% upside. UBS Upgrade

UBS upgraded BIIB to Buy with a $225 target, arguing Biogen’s late‑stage pipeline, the recent Apellis acquisition background, and a valuation gap support 25–50% upside. Positive Sentiment: Biogen agreed to acquire exclusive Greater China rights to felzartamab (payable up to $850M), consolidating worldwide rights as the antibody advances in Phase 3 trials — a de‑risking move that expands potential commercial opportunity in immune‑mediated diseases. Felzartamab China Deal (Reuters)

Biogen agreed to acquire exclusive Greater China rights to felzartamab (payable up to $850M), consolidating worldwide rights as the antibody advances in Phase 3 trials — a de‑risking move that expands potential commercial opportunity in immune‑mediated diseases. Neutral Sentiment: Investors should watch the upcoming quarterly results and management commentary — previews expect modest near‑term EPS movement but emphasize pipeline updates and guidance as the next catalysts. Earnings Preview

Investors should watch the upcoming quarterly results and management commentary — previews expect modest near‑term EPS movement but emphasize pipeline updates and guidance as the next catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings call/transcript material is circulating (Q2/Q3 filings/transcripts available) that investors may parse for R&D spend, launch cadence and pipeline timeline details. Earnings Transcript

Recent earnings call/transcript material is circulating (Q2/Q3 filings/transcripts available) that investors may parse for R&D spend, launch cadence and pipeline timeline details. Negative Sentiment: HSBC reiterated a "Reduce" rating with a $150 price target and published lower quarterly/annual EPS estimates, a reminder that some analysts view Biogen as richly valued versus remaining execution risks. HSBC Estimates / Reduce

HSBC reiterated a "Reduce" rating with a $150 price target and published lower quarterly/annual EPS estimates, a reminder that some analysts view Biogen as richly valued versus remaining execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces arguing to avoid BIIB highlight valuation after recent gains and potential binary clinical/commercial risks — these views can pressure sentiment if upcoming results or pipeline readouts disappoint. 3 Reasons to Avoid BIIB

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised Biogen to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $208.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $216,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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