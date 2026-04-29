Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.250-15.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion.

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Biogen Stock Up 1.5%

Biogen stock opened at $183.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.84. Biogen has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $202.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Biogen from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $211.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major buy-side upgrades and higher price targets: UBS upgraded Biogen to Buy and raised its target to $225, citing upcoming pipeline catalysts; Goldman Sachs reaffirmed Buy and lifted its target to $238 — both moves support upside expectations. UBS/Goldman Coverage

Major buy-side upgrades and higher price targets: UBS upgraded Biogen to Buy and raised its target to $225, citing upcoming pipeline catalysts; Goldman Sachs reaffirmed Buy and lifted its target to $238 — both moves support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $200 (maintaining an Equal‑Weight rating), signaling modest incremental confidence and giving another reference point above the current share price. MarketScreener

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $200 (maintaining an Equal‑Weight rating), signaling modest incremental confidence and giving another reference point above the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Needham’s research shows mostly upward revisions to medium/longer‑term EPS (FY2028 & FY2029 raised, and Q2/Q4 2026 nudged higher), which supports a constructive earnings trajectory beyond the next quarter. Needham Estimates (MarketBeat)

Needham’s research shows mostly upward revisions to medium/longer‑term EPS (FY2028 & FY2029 raised, and Q2/Q4 2026 nudged higher), which supports a constructive earnings trajectory beyond the next quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview and timing: Multiple previews note Biogen reports quarterly results tomorrow — that event is the immediate catalyst and could drive volatility depending on top‑line, guidance and any pipeline updates. Earnings Preview (MSN)

Earnings preview and timing: Multiple previews note Biogen reports quarterly results tomorrow — that event is the immediate catalyst and could drive volatility depending on top‑line, guidance and any pipeline updates. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: Industry M&A activity (e.g., Organon deal coverage) is keeping pharma stocks in focus, which can lift sentiment for large-cap biotech names like Biogen but is an indirect factor. Organon M&A (Yahoo)

Sector context: Industry M&A activity (e.g., Organon deal coverage) is keeping pharma stocks in focus, which can lift sentiment for large-cap biotech names like Biogen but is an indirect factor. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term estimate cut: Needham trimmed its Q1 2026 EPS forecast (from $1.66 to $1.45), which is a near‑term negative signal and increases sensitivity to the upcoming quarterly results. Needham Estimates (MarketBeat)

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,418,127 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $338,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biogen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,325,013 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $409,180,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 30.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $248,809,000 after acquiring an additional 418,776 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $302,815,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,907 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $206,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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