BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 758,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session's volume of 638,184 shares.The stock last traded at $31.2330 and had previously closed at $31.15.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair set a $31.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.77 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The business had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 650,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $15,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,757,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,744,810.50. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $28,125,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions NASDAQ: BLFS specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife's product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company's flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

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