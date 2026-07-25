BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut BioLife Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen downgraded BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded BioLife Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair set a $31.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.43.

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BioLife Solutions Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of BLFS opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -374.70 and a beta of 1.94.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 650,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $15,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,757,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,744,810.50. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $28,125,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 111,356 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,217 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 238,802 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,386 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 119,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 673,129 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions NASDAQ: BLFS specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife's product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company's flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

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