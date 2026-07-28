Biomea Fusion (BMEA) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Biomea Fusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts: Sign Up

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 77.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 265,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 670.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 229,763 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 585,632 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 346,702 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 61.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 562,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 213,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,170,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMEA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Biomea Fusion from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc NASDAQ: BMEA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. The company is dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target epigenetic regulators implicated in cancer. By leveraging a proprietary chemistry and drug discovery platform, Biomea Fusion aims to design precision medicines that modulate gene expression pathways involved in the initiation and progression of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

The company's lead clinical asset, BMF-219, is an orally bioavailable inhibitor of the menin–mixed‐lineage leukemia (MLL) protein–protein interaction.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biomea Fusion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biomea Fusion wasn't on the list.

While Biomea Fusion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here