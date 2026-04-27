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bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
bioMerieux logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: bioMérieux's ADR fell to $81.52 (from a prior close of $103.41), trading well below its 50‑day ($109.90) and 200‑day ($119.36) moving averages.
  • Analyst downgrades have pushed consensus to Hold: BNP Paribas Exane cut to neutral and Deutsche Bank lowered from buy to hold, with three analysts now rating the stock as Hold.
  • Balance-sheet strength: the company reports a current ratio of 2.39, quick ratio of 1.48 and a very low debt‑to‑equity of 0.08, indicating solid liquidity and low leverage despite share-price weakness.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.52 and last traded at $81.52, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMXMF shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of bioMerieux to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of bioMerieux from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, bioMerieux currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on bioMerieux

bioMerieux Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36.

About bioMerieux

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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