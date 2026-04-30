Free Trial
→ Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
bioMerieux logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research"Hold", and the stock now has a consensus analyst rating of Hold after recent moves including Deutsche Bank downgrading from Buy to Hold and BNP Paribas Exane to Neutral.
  • Shares opened at $77.38 (the company's 52-week low) versus a 52-week high of $152.00, with a 50-day SMA of $107.96 and 200-day SMA of $118.41, indicating significant recent downside pressure.
  • bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics with a broad portfolio (molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, microbial ID and susceptibility testing) and shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.08) with solid liquidity (current ratio 2.39).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of bioMerieux to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of bioMerieux from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bioMerieux currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMXMF

bioMerieux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. bioMerieux has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About bioMerieux

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in bioMerieux Right Now?

Before you consider bioMerieux, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and bioMerieux wasn't on the list.

While bioMerieux currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The Pentagon Has 300 Days to Break China’s Grip On UAVs
The Pentagon Has 300 Days to Break China’s Grip On UAVs
From Market Tactic (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines