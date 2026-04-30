bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of bioMerieux to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of bioMerieux from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bioMerieux currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMXMF

bioMerieux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. bioMerieux has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About bioMerieux

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

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