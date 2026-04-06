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bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
bioMerieux logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down sharply pre-market, opening at $103.41 after a prior close of $120.19 (about a 14% drop) with only 87 shares reported trading at the open.
  • Analyst action: BNP Paribas Exane downgraded bioMérieux to "neutral" on Jan. 28, and the stock carries a consensus rating of "Hold" from two analysts.
  • The stock is trading below its moving averages (50-day $112.90; 200-day $122.48) while showing solid liquidity and low leverage (current ratio 2.39, quick ratio 1.48, debt-to-equity 0.08).
  • Five stocks we like better than bioMerieux.

Shares of bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.19, but opened at $103.41. bioMerieux shares last traded at $103.41, with a volume of 87 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded bioMerieux to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on bioMerieux

bioMerieux Stock Up 1.1%

The company's fifty day moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

bioMerieux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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