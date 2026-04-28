bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.41, but opened at $84.29. bioMerieux shares last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 200 shares.

Get bioMerieux alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMXMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of bioMerieux from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of bioMerieux to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMXMF

bioMerieux Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03.

bioMerieux Company Profile

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider bioMerieux, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and bioMerieux wasn't on the list.

While bioMerieux currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here