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bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
bioMerieux logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • bioMérieux gapped down before trading Tuesday, opening at $84.29 after a prior close of $105.41, with the last trade at $84.29 on light volume (~200 shares).
  • Several firms have downgraded the stock (Deutsche Bank to Hold from Buy; BNP Paribas Exane to Neutral), leaving the consensus rating at "Hold."
  • The company shows solid fundamentals (debt-to-equity 0.08; quick ratio 1.48; current ratio 2.39) but the share price is well below its 50‑day ($109.28) and 200‑day ($119.03) moving averages.
  • Interested in bioMerieux? Here are five stocks we like better.

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.41, but opened at $84.29. bioMerieux shares last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 200 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMXMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of bioMerieux from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of bioMerieux to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMXMF

bioMerieux Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03.

bioMerieux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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