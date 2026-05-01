Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bioventus to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

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Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BVS opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $820.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. Bioventus has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.76.

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Bioventus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bioventus news, Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath sold 12,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,523.63. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 236,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bioventus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,788 shares of the company's stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 122,749 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Bioventus by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,262,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bioventus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company's stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non‐surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low‐intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

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