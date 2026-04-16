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Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IREN (IREN), TeraWulf (WULF), and Marathon Digital (MARA) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top Bitcoin stocks to watch, based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • These "Bitcoin stocks"—miners, exchanges, and firms that hold BTC—provide indirect exposure to Bitcoin's price and industry growth but carry distinct corporate, regulatory, and equity-market risks compared with owning Bitcoin itself.
  • IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy) operates bitcoin mining data centers and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, making it a direct play on Bitcoin mining operations.
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

IREN, TeraWulf, and Marathon Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose business models, assets, or revenues are significantly tied to Bitcoin—for example, miners, exchanges, firms that hold BTC on their balance sheets, or companies offering Bitcoin-related services. These stocks give investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and industry growth but also carry corporate, regulatory, and equity-market risks distinct from owning Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

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