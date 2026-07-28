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BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Up 3.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
BitFuFu logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BitFuFu shares rose 3.1% to $1.35 in mid-day trading, although trading volume was 57% below the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: recent firms downgraded the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of Hold and a $5.33 average price target.
  • The company missed quarterly expectations, reporting a $0.21 per-share loss versus the $0.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $72.66 million versus $93.35 million expected.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU - Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. 63,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 148,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUFU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BitFuFu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BitFuFu from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BitFuFu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FUFU

BitFuFu Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $224.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. BitFuFu had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BitFuFu Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BitFuFu declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BitFuFu by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BitFuFu by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BitFuFu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company's stock.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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