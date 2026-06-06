BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.2667.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $89.22 on Friday. BJ's Wholesale Club has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $115.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Ossiam bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here