BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $85.13 and last traded at $86.4780, with a volume of 7351218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.43.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Melius Research cut shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.75.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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