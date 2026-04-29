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Bl á thnaid Bergin Sells 110,092 Shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
J Sainsbury logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider Bláthnaid Bergin sold 110,092 shares on April 28 at an average price of GBX 328, generating proceeds of £361,101.76.
  • Shares traded at GBX 327.75 on the reported day, with a 52-week range of GBX 259.60–361.80, a market cap of £7.32bn and a P/E of 23.24; daily volume was 7.25m versus an average of 31.02m.
  • Analysts have recently trimmed targets—Citigroup downgraded to "neutral" (GBX 335) and JPMorgan cut its target to GBX 345—while the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 323.75.
  • Interested in J Sainsbury? Here are five stocks we like better.

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 110,092 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328, for a total value of £361,101.76.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of LON SBRY traded up GBX 0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 327.75. 7,254,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,019,580. J Sainsbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 259.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 361.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The grocer reported GBX 22.30 EPS for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.14%.The firm had revenue of GBX 3,364.70 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut J Sainsbury to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 377 to GBX 335 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 310 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 323.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J Sainsbury

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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