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Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Black Diamond Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Black Diamond Group’s stock moved above its 200-day moving average, trading as high as C$20.09 before last changing hands at C$19.32.
  • The company reported Q1 earnings of C$0.04 per share on revenue of C$129.98 million, with a net margin of 6.54% and return on equity of 8.46%.
  • Insider selling has been notable, including recent share sales by executives and directors, with insiders selling 1.38 million shares worth about $26.3 million over the last three months.
  • Interested in Black Diamond Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.35 and traded as high as C$20.09. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$19.32, with a volume of 294,218 shares changing hands.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.98 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward John Redmond sold 138,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total value of C$2,696,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,564,486.80. This trade represents a 43.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 255,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$4,867,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,584,800 shares in the company, valued at C$125,440,440. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 1,379,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company's stock.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). Black Diamond operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands - BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi - owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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