Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Black Hills from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Black Hills alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Black Hills

Black Hills Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.06. 186,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $55.79 and a 12 month high of $78.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Black Hills's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $304,969.98. Following the sale, the director owned 10,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,958.92. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Black Hills, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Black Hills wasn't on the list.

While Black Hills currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here