Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $108.2830 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 61.67%.The business had revenue of $59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.38 million. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.1%

BSM stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Black Stone Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Black Stone Minerals

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 19,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $258,195.92. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 3,681,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,628,021.92. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley J. Longmaid sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $149,671.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,847,155.75. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 179,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,265. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,107,673 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $94,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,823 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,303 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 161,198 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 201,087 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 131,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 207,367 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 121,043 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals L.P. NYSE: BSM is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company's business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

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