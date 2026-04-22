Blackbaud (BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.71 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 175.57% and a net margin of 10.19%.Blackbaud's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 14,349 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $681,147.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,471,196.28. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $100,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,762,403.88. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLKB. Evercore set a $55.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $56.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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