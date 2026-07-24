Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading Up 4.7% - Here's Why

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.7150. Approximately 51,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 640,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 176.76%. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $194,278.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 62,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,428.39. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 528.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 589.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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