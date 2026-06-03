BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,946,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session's volume of 15,270,783 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.32.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackBerry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $337,854.68. The trade was a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,390.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company's stock worth $71,397,000 after buying an additional 14,544,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock worth $94,718,000 after buying an additional 6,399,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 183.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,205 shares of the company's stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 2,980,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 368.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,078,600 shares of the company's stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 2,421,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 139.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,543 shares of the company's stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,063,153 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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