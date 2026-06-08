BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.88.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BB opened at $9.42 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 899,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,854.68. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 263.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 846,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 87.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,390.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544,005 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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