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Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Blackfinch Spring VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Share price hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 82.81 and last at GBX 88 on volume of 51,708 shares, with the 50-day MA at GBX 87.80 versus the 200-day MA of GBX 90.47.
  • Blackfinch Spring VCT reported a quarterly EPS of GBX (1.15) and a negative return on equity of -5.71%, despite an unusually high reported net margin of 235.37%, indicating mixed/weak earnings metrics.
  • The firm is a UK-focused venture capital vehicle investing in early- and growth-stage tech companies, with a market capitalization of £71.22 million and a reported P/E ratio of 44.44.
  • Interested in Blackfinch Spring VCT? Here are five stocks we like better.

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.81 and last traded at GBX 88, with a volume of 51708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.22 million and a PE ratio of 44.44.

Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackfinch Spring VCT had a net margin of 235.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%.

Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

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