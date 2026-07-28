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BlackLine (BL) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
BlackLine logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BlackLine is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on August 4. Analysts anticipate earnings of $0.57 per share on $186.99 million in revenue, compared with $0.56 EPS and $183.16 million in revenue in the prior quarter.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $41.83. Recent actions include lower targets from Citigroup and Truist Financial, while Bank of America initiated coverage with an “Underperform” rating.
  • BlackLine shares opened at $30.66, up 6.7%, but remain well below their 52-week high of $59.57. Directors recently sold shares, while institutional investors collectively own 95.13% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $186.99 million for the quarter. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.71%.The company had revenue of $183.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackLine Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. BlackLine has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BlackLine from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on BL

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $475,388.16. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $49,519.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,588.75. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 44.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

Read More

Earnings History for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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