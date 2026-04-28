BlackLine (BL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $181.0710 million for the quarter. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 3.50%.BlackLine's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BlackLine Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of BL opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company's stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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