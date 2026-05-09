BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.2727.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BlackLine from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday.

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Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,763 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 28.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company's stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.00 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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