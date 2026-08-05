BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded BlackLine from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.67.

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BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. BlackLine has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.99 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.540 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $85,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $475,388.16. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $49,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $234,588.75. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 13,828.6% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 975 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1,019.6% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about BlackLine

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackLine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: BlackLine reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, above the $0.57 consensus estimate and up from $0.51 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $187.82 million, slightly exceeding expectations of $186.99 million. BlackLine Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

BlackLine reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, above the $0.57 consensus estimate and up from $0.51 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $187.82 million, slightly exceeding expectations of $186.99 million. Positive Sentiment: Higher profit outlook: BlackLine guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.62–$0.65, above the $0.57 analyst consensus, and raised or reiterated full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $2.47–$2.54 versus the $2.20 consensus. BlackLine Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BlackLine guided for third-quarter EPS of $0.62–$0.65, above the $0.57 analyst consensus, and raised or reiterated full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $2.47–$2.54 versus the $2.20 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Expanded share repurchase: The board increased BlackLine’s stock-buyback authorization by $100 million, bringing the total authorization to $600 million. Repurchases could support per-share results and signal management confidence in the stock’s value. BlackLine Expands Share Repurchase Authorization to $600 Million

The board increased BlackLine’s stock-buyback authorization by $100 million, bringing the total authorization to $600 million. Repurchases could support per-share results and signal management confidence in the stock’s value. Neutral Sentiment: Founder consulting agreement: BlackLine entered into a consulting agreement with founder Therese Tucker. The announcement may draw attention to governance and leadership matters, but the available information does not indicate a direct change to operating guidance. BlackLine Signs Consulting Agreement With Founder Therese Tucker

BlackLine entered into a consulting agreement with founder Therese Tucker. The announcement may draw attention to governance and leadership matters, but the available information does not indicate a direct change to operating guidance. Negative Sentiment: Revenue outlook appears less compelling: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $193.0–$195.0 million is roughly in line with, but slightly below, the $195.1 million consensus estimate. Full-year revenue guidance of $765–$769 million also brackets the $766.8 million consensus, offering limited upside. Investors may view this as disappointing given BlackLine’s elevated valuation and relatively modest 9% sales growth. BlackLine Q2 Sales in Line With Estimates

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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