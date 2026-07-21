BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $28.53. BlackLine shares last traded at $29.2950, with a volume of 130,385 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackLine to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackLine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.83.

Read Our Latest Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.66.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $183.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In related news, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $49,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $234,588.75. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $475,388.16. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5,776.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 475,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 467,571 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2,609.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,197 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 199,544 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,787,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company's stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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