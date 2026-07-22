BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Trading Down 6.2% - Here's Why

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.5470. Approximately 289,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,244,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $30.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.71%.The business had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $475,388.16. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $49,519.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,588.75. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in BlackLine by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,428,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 340,606 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,890,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,960,000 after purchasing an additional 393,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,787,000. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 26.2% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,367,619 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,602,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlackLine by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,655 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 181,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company's stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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