BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.82. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $9.8360, with a volume of 195,520 shares traded.

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BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc NYSE: DSU is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital preservation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the fund employs a multi-sector, global fixed-income strategy that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a portfolio of debt instruments. As an interval fund, DSU offers quarterly liquidity to shareholders who wish to redeem shares at specified intervals.

The fund’s investment approach centers on allocation across various credit sectors, including high-yield corporate bonds, emerging markets debt, bank loans and securitized products.

Further Reading

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