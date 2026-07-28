BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.44. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.4950, with a volume of 266,706 shares traded.

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BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,043 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 230,972 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,050,678 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,962 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 224,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,492 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,686 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 168,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc NYSE: MUA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

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