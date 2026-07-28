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BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as $10.44 versus the $10.80 average, and last changed hands at $10.4950.
  • The fund announced a monthly dividend of $0.0555 per share, equating to an annualized yield of approximately 6.3%; shareholders of record on September 15 are scheduled to receive payment on October 1.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the fund, with several major holders increasing their positions, while MUA’s strategy focuses on federally tax-exempt municipal debt investments.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.44. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.4950, with a volume of 266,706 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,043 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 230,972 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,050,678 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,962 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 224,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,492 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,686 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 168,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc NYSE: MUA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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