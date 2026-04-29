BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,223 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 80,379 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 129,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,726. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund NYSE: MUC is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high-quality, federally and California tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in California, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utilities.

The fund's portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality and geographic concentration, targeting bonds rated at or above investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.

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