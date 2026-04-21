BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 61,157 shares traded.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund NYSE: MUJ is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state's credit profile.

The fund's portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock's municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey's diverse municipal marketplace.

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