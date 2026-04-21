BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $9.89. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.9190, with a volume of 133,537 shares traded.

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BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The company's 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn bought 49,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $497,603.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,603.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 680,826 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 236,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,458 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,416 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 164,844 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund NYSE: MYN is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

Further Reading

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