BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the asset manager's stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,266.28.

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BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.53 on Wednesday, hitting $1,049.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $845.82 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,013.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,069.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. BlackRock's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total transaction of $58,920,245.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $55,971,514.62. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total value of $2,339,962.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,331.41. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in BlackRock by 51.5% during the third quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $24,299,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $83,247,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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