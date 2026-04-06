Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 3% - Time to Sell?

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Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. ( CVE:BRC Get Free Report ) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.31. 191,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,596,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$481.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 3.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Silver Cloud project comprising 572 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 46.9 square kilometers located in Northern Nevada Rift, Nevada.

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