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Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Blackrock Silver logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares down 3% — Blackrock Silver fell to C$1.31 on Monday (from C$1.35) with just 191,952 shares traded, an 88% decline versus average daily volume.
  • Valuation and metrics — Market cap is C$481.09M, the company has a negative PE (-21.83) and a high beta (3.52), with the 50‑day MA at C$1.58 and the 200‑day MA at C$1.17.
  • Business focus — The company explores and develops gold‑silver projects in Nevada, notably the Tonopah West flagship and the Silver Cloud project.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Blackrock Silver.

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC - Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.31. 191,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,596,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$481.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 3.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17.

About Blackrock Silver

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Silver Cloud project comprising 572 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 46.9 square kilometers located in Northern Nevada Rift, Nevada.

See Also

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