Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $122.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,974. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $1.52 EPS versus the $1.34 consensus, while revenue rose 35.9% year over year and profit improved from the prior year. Article Title

Blackstone beat second-quarter expectations, reporting versus the consensus, while revenue rose and profit improved from the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Management also appears to be benefiting from stronger assets under management and gains tied to a large AI investment, which helped boost quarterly profit. Article Title

Management also appears to be benefiting from stronger assets under management and gains tied to a large AI investment, which helped boost quarterly profit. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone’s private-equity business saw stronger inflows, suggesting continued investor demand even as private credit slowed. Article Title

Blackstone’s private-equity business saw stronger inflows, suggesting continued investor demand even as private credit slowed. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its AI and infrastructure footprint, including a finalized A$4.3 billion AI data-center loan and new moves in India, reinforcing growth opportunities in alternative assets. Article Title

The company also expanded its AI and infrastructure footprint, including a finalized A$4.3 billion AI data-center loan and new moves in India, reinforcing growth opportunities in alternative assets. Neutral Sentiment: Blackstone, Vanguard, and Wellington launched new products aimed at wealthy investors, which could broaden distribution over time but is not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Blackstone, Vanguard, and Wellington launched new products aimed at wealthy investors, which could broaden distribution over time but is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Some pre-earnings commentary noted that private-capital shares had lagged banks this year, but the stronger-than-expected results help offset that concern. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 355 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,679.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,145,286.72. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 30,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $3,775,461.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 899,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,169,363.51. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 10,252,345 shares of company stock worth $209,789,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,268,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 475,201 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Blackstone from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $215.00 to $184.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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