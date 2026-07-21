Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Receives "Market Outperform" Rating from Citizens Jmp

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating restated by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price suggests a potential upside of 122.84% from the stock's previous close.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Blend Labs from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.25 to $1.90 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Blend Labs from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.32.

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Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Blend Labs has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.49.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 32.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,296 shares of the company's stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,998 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 81.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,036 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,030 shares of the company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 587.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc operates as a financial technology company that offers a digital consumer banking platform designed to simplify and automate the lending and account opening processes for banks and credit unions. Its cloud-native software enables financial institutions to deliver a more seamless customer experience by consolidating multiple steps—such as application intake, identity verification, document collection and underwriting—into a unified digital workflow. Blend's platform is built to integrate with existing core banking systems and third-party data providers, allowing clients to accelerate loan origination and deposit account opening while maintaining compliance and security standards.

The company's product suite includes solutions for mortgage origination, home equity lending, consumer personal lending and deposit account opening.

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