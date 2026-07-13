Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,838,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,059,951.20. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.

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Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.76. 3,925,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,782. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair lowered Block to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on XYZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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