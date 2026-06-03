Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Director John Chambers Sells 55,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) Director John Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock traded down $15.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.38. 7,806,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,838,960. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,746.53 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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