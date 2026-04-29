Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.27% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.59.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 24.9%

Shares of BE traded up $56.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,184,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,269,893. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $290.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.29 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,800,043.90. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and raised FY26 guidance: Bloom reported revenue of $751.1M (+130% YoY), quarterly profit of $70.7M and raised full‑year revenue and EPS targets (FY26 revenue $3.4–$3.8B; EPS 1.85–2.25), which materially beat expectations and underpins the rally. Read More.

Record Q1 results and raised FY26 guidance: Bloom reported revenue of $751.1M (+130% YoY), quarterly profit of $70.7M and raised full‑year revenue and EPS targets (FY26 revenue $3.4–$3.8B; EPS 1.85–2.25), which materially beat expectations and underpins the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand and large hyperscaler partnerships: Management cited surging AI/data‑center demand; Oracle’s Project Jupiter will use Bloom fuel cells (up to 2.45 GW capacity), validating large, multi‑year deployment opportunities. Read More.

AI-driven demand and large hyperscaler partnerships: Management cited surging AI/data‑center demand; Oracle’s Project Jupiter will use Bloom fuel cells (up to 2.45 GW capacity), validating large, multi‑year deployment opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and upward price targets: BTIG raised its price target to $295 and reiterated a Buy, adding institutional endorsement that can attract more buyers. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and upward price targets: BTIG raised its price target to $295 and reiterated a Buy, adding institutional endorsement that can attract more buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and technical interest: Coverage and trading pieces highlight strong momentum (technical calls toward $300 and large YTD gains), which can fuel short‑term momentum buying. Read More.

Momentum and technical interest: Coverage and trading pieces highlight strong momentum (technical calls toward $300 and large YTD gains), which can fuel short‑term momentum buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Primary materials available for due diligence: The earnings transcript and slide deck were published after the print for investors to review management’s detailed commentary on backlog, margins and supply chain. Read More.

Primary materials available for due diligence: The earnings transcript and slide deck were published after the print for investors to review management’s detailed commentary on backlog, margins and supply chain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation appears stretched: Analysts and commentators warn Bloom is trading at very high forward multiples (Seeking Alpha and other commentators highlight forward GAAP PE in the hundreds and a high PEG), leaving the stock vulnerable to profit‑taking if growth disappoints. Read More.

Valuation appears stretched: Analysts and commentators warn Bloom is trading at very high forward multiples (Seeking Alpha and other commentators highlight forward GAAP PE in the hundreds and a high PEG), leaving the stock vulnerable to profit‑taking if growth disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Potential dilution from stock offering: The company filed a prospectus supplement for a stock offering, which creates a near‑term dilution risk and could cap upside if shares are issued. Read More.

Potential dilution from stock offering: The company filed a prospectus supplement for a stock offering, which creates a near‑term dilution risk and could cap upside if shares are issued. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals vs. profitability profile: Despite this quarter’s profit, Bloom’s longer‑term margin/profile data (histor negative net margin and elevated leverage metrics) mean execution and backlog conversion must continue to improve to justify the high multiple. Read More.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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