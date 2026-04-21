Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $229.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy to $173.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.68.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of BE traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,200,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $5,628,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 140,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,682,995.16. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target for BE from $170 to $251 and kept a Buy rating — a direct, high‑profile catalyst that likely prompted investor buying. Read More.

UBS raised its price target for BE from $170 to $251 and kept a Buy rating — a direct, high‑profile catalyst that likely prompted investor buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo pieces argue Bloom is outperforming peers like Plug Power on estimate revisions, returns and growth as clean‑energy demand tied to data centers accelerates — reinforcing positive analyst momentum. Read More.

Zacks and Yahoo pieces argue Bloom is outperforming peers like Plug Power on estimate revisions, returns and growth as clean‑energy demand tied to data centers accelerates — reinforcing positive analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple investor‑oriented lists (InvestorPlace/MarketBeat/InsiderMonkey) include BE among top AI data‑center infrastructure plays, highlighting corporate contracts and a multi‑year buildout tailwind for on‑site power. This visibility is attracting institutional interest. Read More.

Multiple investor‑oriented lists (InvestorPlace/MarketBeat/InsiderMonkey) include BE among top AI data‑center infrastructure plays, highlighting corporate contracts and a multi‑year buildout tailwind for on‑site power. This visibility is attracting institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary emphasizes stronger estimate revisions and backlog exposure to AI data centers, but notes the move is partly driven by thematic rotation into AI infrastructure rather than fresh operational surprises. Monitor whether upgrades continue. Read More.

Analyst commentary emphasizes stronger estimate revisions and backlog exposure to AI data centers, but notes the move is partly driven by thematic rotation into AI infrastructure rather than fresh operational surprises. Monitor whether upgrades continue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution — some analysts and commentaries flag that BE has run well ahead of many price targets and may be extended; that raises pullback risk if growth momentum softens or guidance disappoints. Read More.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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