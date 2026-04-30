Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 1.8% - Here's What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $261.53 and last traded at $282.6670. 13,845,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 11,413,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.97.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q1 and raised guidance — Bloom reported $751.1M revenue (+130% YoY), adjusted EPS of $0.44, swung to profit and lifted FY 2026 guidance, driven by strong data‑center demand. This is the core fundamental catalyst behind the recent rally. Article

Blowout Q1 and raised guidance — Bloom reported $751.1M revenue (+130% YoY), adjusted EPS of $0.44, swung to profit and lifted FY 2026 guidance, driven by strong data‑center demand. This is the core fundamental catalyst behind the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center thesis and partnerships — Coverage highlights Bloom as a critical on‑site power provider for AI/data centers; the Oracle tie‑up and rising corporate backlog underpin revenue visibility. Article

Data‑center thesis and partnerships — Coverage highlights Bloom as a critical on‑site power provider for AI/data centers; the Oracle tie‑up and rising corporate backlog underpin revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market momentum — Multiple firms raised price targets/ratings after the print (JPMorgan, BTIG, RBC, Susquehanna), and heavy options activity/retail buying amplified the move. Article

Analyst and market momentum — Multiple firms raised price targets/ratings after the print (JPMorgan, BTIG, RBC, Susquehanna), and heavy options activity/retail buying amplified the move. Neutral Sentiment: All‑time highs and media attention — Coverage from major outlets (CNBC, Yahoo, Seeking Alpha) noted record intraday highs and labelled BE a headline momentum story, which can sustain volatility. Article

All‑time highs and media attention — Coverage from major outlets (CNBC, Yahoo, Seeking Alpha) noted record intraday highs and labelled BE a headline momentum story, which can sustain volatility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and pullback risks — Several analysts and commentators warn BE is trading at stretched multiples vs. fundamentals (very high forward PE/PEG), making the stock vulnerable to profit‑taking or a re‑rating if execution or macro risk appears. Article

Valuation and pullback risks — Several analysts and commentators warn BE is trading at stretched multiples vs. fundamentals (very high forward PE/PEG), making the stock vulnerable to profit‑taking or a re‑rating if execution or macro risk appears. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst targets and short‑term technicals — Not all upgrades imply big upside; some firms set targets below recent prices and the stock’s high beta suggests outsized reversals on market selloffs. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of -743.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.29 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $372,277,730. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here