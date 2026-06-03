Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 5.1% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $282.91 and last traded at $287.3840. 7,627,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 11,118,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5,746.53 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at $29,502,176.85. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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