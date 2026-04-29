Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 27% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shot up 27% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $290.50 and last traded at $287.41. 19,667,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 11,381,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.37.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.35. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.95.

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $5,628,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 140,732 shares in the company, valued at $31,682,995.16. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.96. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of -756.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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