Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 11.2% Higher - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $287.69 and last traded at $302.8520. 10,327,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 9,540,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.4150.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,055.83 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,639,045.60. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,777 shares of company stock worth $55,112,564. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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