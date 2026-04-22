Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.4375.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Bloomin' Brands Trading Down 2.7%

BLMN stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Bloomin' Brands has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $553.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 0.21%.The business had revenue of $975.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin' Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin' Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin' Brands news, Director Rohit Lal purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $171,587.64. This trade represents a 49.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,988 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,064,940 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,500 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 371.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,057,233 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 832,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,587 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573,363 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

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