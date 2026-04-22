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Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Blue Foundry Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Blue Foundry Bancorp is expected to report Q4 2025 results on April 29, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.09 per share and revenue of $13.257 million; conference call details are available on the company's earnings page.
  • Shares trade around $13.24 with a 52-week range of $7.61–$14.74 and a market cap of about $274.9M, the stock carries a negative P/E (~-28.8), Weiss Ratings recently reissued a "sell (d-)" and the consensus analyst rating is "Sell", while institutional investors own roughly 56.5% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $13.2570 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Foundry Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 72.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 257.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company's stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: BLFY is a bank holding company headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, serving the Greater New York metropolitan area. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Foundry Bank, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and a robust online and mobile banking platform.

In addition to deposit accounts, Blue Foundry Bancorp provides a range of lending solutions designed for both individual and commercial clients.

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Earnings History for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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