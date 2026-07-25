Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.00.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.21%.The firm had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $422.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 440.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

Further Reading

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