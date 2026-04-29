Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $421.6170 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts: Sign Up

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.38 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 119.35%.

Blue Owl Capital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OBDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Capital wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here